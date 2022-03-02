ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens accused in the murder of a massage parlor owner are facing more charges. Jorge Rivera Ramirez, 18, and Juan Carlos Hernandez, 19, are accused of killing the owner of Wonderful Massage on Menaul near San Mateo in January.

Investigators say the teens tried to rob the massage parlor and when the owner, Sihui Fang, tried to run they dragged her back inside by her hair. Fang was shot and killed. The two were indicted by a grand jury on more than a dozen charges. They are accused of three robberies on December 10, and another armed robbery on December 14. The indictment does not say where the robberies took place.