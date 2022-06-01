ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have charged two teens for allegedly making threats against Kennedy Middle School. The threat was made to a faculty member through an online gaming platform which was reported to APD. The FBI also received a tip from an Amazon Intelligence Security Alert and Awareness Center.

The 13 and 14-year-old teens were charged with making a threat, to terrify, intimidate and interfere.