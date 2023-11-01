SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said multiple teens have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on October 14. The department said they, along with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and Homeland Security conducted an operation at four locations on Wednesday.

Joshua Horne and Abraham Pineda, both 16 years old, were arrested. Pineda had an arrest warrant for the shooting while Horne had an arrest warrant for a probation violation. Police said they found multiple guns, ammo, and drugs they believe to be fentanyl.

Police also identified 19-year-old Santiago Randolph and 16-year-old Robert Valencia Jr. as suspects in the shooting. They both turned themselves into police following the operation.

Ezekial Deras, 18, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting as well. Police said he has an unrelated arrest warrant. He has not been located.

Pineda, Randolph, and Valencia Jr. are facing multiple charges including shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, conspiracy, criminal damage to property, and negligent use of a weapon.

Officials said no one was injured in the October shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 505-955-5334.