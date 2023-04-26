ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens accused in a carjacking last year in northeast Albuquerque were in court Wednesday in separate appearances. 14-year-olds Nicholas Buehler and Trell Wiersema are accused of carjacking a vehicle near Juan Tabo and Constitution in November 2022.

One of the teens allegedly fired a gun before leaving the area. Police used a helicopter to help track the vehicle down near Gold and University about an hour after the incident. Buehler was arrested at the scene and named Wiersema and 15-year-old Wyatt Ruiz in connection to the carjacking.

Wednesday, Wiersema was given two years probation at his father’s house. Buehler pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge, his sentencing will come at a later date.