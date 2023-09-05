ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to the June 23 shooting of an Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) custodian, Paul Tafoya. 17-year-old Daniel F. Trujillo is now in custody for attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to an APS representative.

On Friday morning, June 23, Tafoya arrived on the campus of Kennedy Middle School and noticed trespassers. When he asked them to leave, one of the intruders pulled out a gun and shot at Tafoya. According to the APS representative, bullet fragments are still in Tafoya’s neck and back, and he is still recovering from the injuries.