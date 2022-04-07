CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have detained two men after responding to gunshots being fired and a car fleeing the scene. They say yesterday, around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to a home at the 1300 block of North Oak. They found 20-year-old Benjamin Genova and 18-year-old Fabian Genova in the driveway, both had semi-automatic rifles and were detained. Officers also found spent casings from both rifles on the driveway.

Just before 4 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was brought to Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back. An investigation revealed he was in the black car. He was later flown to Lubbock and is now in stable condition.

Neighbors in the area say the people in the black vehicle and in the driveway were shooting at each other and that multiple houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Detectives also found multiple casings from a handgun down the street that is believed to have come from the occupants of the black car.

The case is still under investigation and Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with information to call at 575-769-1921 or visit their website where tips can be left anonymously.