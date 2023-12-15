LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Jamari Sanchez, 19, was found guilty of the 2021 murder of Matthew Portillo. According to police, Portillo’s body was found on a sidewalk after he was shot. They said he was walking from a bar and grill and that a surveillance camera recorded a vehicle pulling up beside him and that a gunshot was heard before the vehicle sped off.

Police said there were three juveniles in the vehicle and that Sanchez was in the back passenger seat. They believe Sanchez started a verbal argument with Portillo before shooting him.

Sanchez was a minor at the time but was tried as an adult. He was found guilty of second-degree murder.