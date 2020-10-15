Teen who murdered friend to be tried as an adult

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who beat his younger friend to death more than five years ago will be sentenced as an adult. Brandon Villalobos was just 15 in 2014 when he beat 12-year-old Alex Madrid to death in Meadow Lake. Madrid’s body was found under a mattress in a field.

There’s been some legal wrangling over Villalobos’ competency since he was a special needs student. But Villalobos was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year. Last week, a judge also ruled he would be sentenced as an adult. He faces up to 18 years behind bars.

