Teen who murdered friend in 2014 sentenced as an adult

Crime

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico teen who beat his younger friend to death will spend the next 18 years behind bars. Brandon Villalobos was just 15 when he beat 12-year-old Alex Madrid to death in Meadow Lake back in 2014.

Madrid’s body was found under a mattress in a field. After a lengthy legal battle over Villalobos’ competency, he was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020.

During a short sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning, Villalobos, who was sentenced as an adult, got the maximum 18 years in prison.

