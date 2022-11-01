ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nayali Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide Tuesday. Martinez was 18-years-old when she crashed into 64-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Kellepourey in 2020, then fled the scene.

Martinez was racing on Central when she hit Kellepourey in 2020. Martinez later returned to the scene and told police she was racing a friend and it was dark and she did not see the man. As part of the plea deal, the leaving the scene of an accident charge was dismissed.

Vehicular homicide carries a possible six-year sentence, but under the plea deal prosecutors agree to a sentence ranging between probation and four-and-a-half years. They say they are working to get back in touch with the victim’s family for sentencing so sentencing will take place next month.