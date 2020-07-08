Teen who impersonated deputy violates probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen arrested for impersonating a sheriff’s deputy was in court on Wednesday, July 8 for violating his probation sentence. Back in September, an Albuquerque Police Department officer saw 18-year-old Brenden Wysynski on Fourth Street near I-40, pulling over a driver that he claimed had been speeding.

He told the officer he worked for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office but quickly dropped the act. In March, Judge Sandra Engel sentenced him to a year of probation but now, he’s back in court after he failed to report to his probation officer.

Judge Engel said he could face a year behind bars if he violates his probation. KRQE News 13 will have more information on what the judge decided at 5:30 p.m.

