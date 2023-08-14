ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A teen girl is accused of luring an Aggie basketball player to the UNM campus before a shooting. She has taken a plea deal.

Investigators claimed Mya Hill was central to the ploy that brought Aggie player Mike Peake onto the UNM campus last November.

Monday, she admitted to two charges in the case. Video showed Peake getting jumped by three other men shortly after he got on campus.

Peake, who thought he was meeting up with Hill, was also armed with a gun and shot back at one of his attackers. He shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis. The two others who attacked Peake ran off from the scene.

Hill was a 17-year-old UNM student when the shooting happened. She was not shown in court because she entered a plea in juvenile court.

“Do you agree that when you communicated with Mr. Peake, asked him to come to the university to meet you? You knew that some other boys intended to fight him?” asked Attorney Kari Morrissey.

Hill responded, “Yes.”

Morrissey continued, “You knew that one of those boys had discussed using a baseball bat, is that right?”

Hill, once again, responded with “Yes.”

Hill pleaded to aggravated battery and conspiracy charges.

Now 18 years old, Hill was sentenced to probation until she turns 21.

She’s also been ordered to continue with school and or have a job and continue with mental health treatment.

Hill is now the second of three suspects to take a plea deal in the case. A third suspect, Eli-sha Upshaw, is slated to go to trial next year on aggravated battery and other charges.