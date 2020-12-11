Teen suspected of murder at Los Altos Skate Park arrested in Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing a man at Los Altos Skate Park has been arrested in Utah. Cesar Lozano-Chavez was 16-years-old in August when police say he struck Davon Frydrych with his car, killing him.

Witnesses say Lozano-Chavez had been threatening people with a knife earlier and Frydrych had broken up the fight at the skatepark. That’s when witnesses say Lozano-Chavez got into his vehicle to leave the skate park, but then turned around and drove toward Frydrych, hitting him. Frydrych died as a result of his wounds.

The Albuquerque Police Department recently learned that Lozano-Chavez had been arrested in Utah. They contacted police in Utah and coordinated the apprehension of Lozano-Chavez on the murder charges in Albuquerque. APD is currently working to extradite him from Utah to Albuquerque where he will face an open count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

