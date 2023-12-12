ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teenage suspect in the Atrisco Heritage Academy High School parking lot shooting over the weekend will now see his case move forward in juvenile court. According to the criminal complaint, 16-year-old Adrian Martinez was with Elijah Pohl-Morfin and other friends at the high school after a basketball game Friday night.

The classmates then started “playing” with the guns they had brought. After a short time, one of the guns went off hitting Pohl-Morfin who died.

Martinez was originally facing involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges. Those charges have now been dropped so the case can continue in juvenile court. The charges were dismissed without prejudice meaning they could be refiled again if the case comes back to adult court.