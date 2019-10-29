Teen sentenced to 5 years for shooting friend in the face

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque teen that shot his best friend in the face was sentenced on Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Zachary Hammond told police he was messing around with a gun when he pointed it at 19-year-old Eric Apisa’s face back in April. Hammond says the gun just went off.

Earlier this month he took a plea deal pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Tuesday at the sentencing, the victim’s family spoke out.

“I’m serving a life sentence, we all are. It’s really not gonna make Eric come back, it’s not gonna take it back and it doesn’t make out pain any lighter. It’s going to allow us an opportunity to heal though,” said Summer Apisa-Walker, Eric’s mother.

In court, Judge Cindy Leos gave Hammond the maximum sentence of five years.