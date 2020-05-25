Teen sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Roswell High School student charged in a murder-for-hire plot has taken a plea deal. A judge sentenced Colton Beall to five years of supervised probation after he pleaded no contest to soliciting murder. Investigators say Beall went to the website ‘Rent a Hitman’ and requested that two 16-year-old girls be strangled with a belt but the website is a fake, parody website.

Its creator notified Roswell Police and Beall was arrest in Tennessee last December. To date, the website creator has turned over hundreds of requests to law enforcement agencies across the globe likely saving the lives of hundreds of people including the two teenage girls right here in New Mexico.

