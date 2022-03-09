RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho teen continues to rack up shoplifting charges. Police say 18-year-old Barron garrison has shoplifted from Target in Rio Rancho three times.

In February, police say he stole a vacuum cleaner and a Bissell floor cleaner and sold it on Facebook Marketplace. They say he did the same thing less than a week later. Harrison was arrested last Tuesday for trying to shoplift a third time.