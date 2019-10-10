Teen pleads guilty to vandalizing local schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Justin Brown pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal property damage after his arrest of vandalism at Albuquerque schools back in November.

Albuquerque Public Schools police arrested Brown and Lorenzo Romero who are accused of shooting out windows and cameras at Eldorado High School and Oñate Elementary School with BB guns. On Thursday, Judge Cristina Jaramillo suspended Brown’s sentence, requiring him to finish a young adult court program instead.

If he doesn’t complete the program he could get three years behind bars.