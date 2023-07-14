ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen pleaded guilty Friday morning to eight charges related to a series of armed robberies around Albuquerque. Police say surveillance video shows 19-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri and three other teens robbing a northeast heights gas station at gunpoint.

The video shows Ulibarri robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help in other ways. Ulibarri pleaded guilty to eight counts, including four counts of armed robbery. Ulibarri faces up to 15 years in prison