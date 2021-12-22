Teen pleads guilty to killing homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen is now admitting to killing a homeless man when he was just 15-years-old. On Wednesday, now 19-year-old Timothy Chavez changed his plea in the 2018 killing of Ronnie Ross.

Judge Courtney Weaks: “How do you wish to plea sir?“

Chavez: “Guilty.“

Police say in March of 2018, then 15-year-old Timothy Chavez and then 17-year-old Anthony Gallegos left a birthday party at The Crown Plaza and shot a homeless man, identified as Ronnie Ross. They shot him six times for fun then went back to the party to brag about it, according to an arrest warrant. Court documents say Chavez and Gallegos then went back and shot Ross another six times when they thought he was still alive.

On Wednesday, Chavez pleaded guilty to the felony offense of first-degree murder. The plea agreement states Chavez can be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years but the judge has the discretion to lower that sentence.

The agreement also states that Chavez will serve his time in the Youth Diagnostic Development Center, where he currently is until he is 21. Then, he will finish out his time in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

During the hearing, the state’s prosecutor and defendant’s attorney said they believe the new plea agreement is in the best interest of Chavez and the state. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Without the plea deal, Chavez could have faced 30 years behind bars.