ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who fired a gun outside Coronado Mall on Black Friday has pled guilty. Isaiah Montoya was seen on camera chasing two other teens inside the packed shopping center. At one point, Montoya pulled out a gun, ran out of the mall, and fired a round. He later turned himself in.

Under the plea deal, Montoya will serve one year in a juvenile detention center.