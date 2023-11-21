ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused of killing an Albuquerque Academy student in 2022 was in court Tuesday morning for a plea hearing in a different case.

Isaiah Espinosa, 17, pleaded guilty to accessory to armed robbery in connection with a case from November 2022. A sentencing date has not been set.

Espinosa is also facing charges for the murder of 18-year-old Jada Gonzales at a house party in December 2022. Espinosa was 16 years old when the shooting happened.

Last week, a fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the death of Gonzales. Julian Prieb, 19, will be held in detention until his trial. Two other people are also accused of Gonzales’ death: 19-year-old Jessa Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina. The fifth person who was in the car is not facing charges at this time.

Police said Espinosa and the other teens were kicked out of the party and as they were leaving in a car, they allegedly fired shots into the home. Police say cell phone video from inside the car shows Jesse Parra was driving the car while Isaiah Espinosa fired the gun.