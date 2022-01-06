Teen pleads guilty in cousin’s murder

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen will spend up to 25 years in prison for murdering his 9-year-old cousin. Jeremiah Morfin pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder.

The little girl had come over for a sleepover back in 2019. Shortly after, her family reported her missing.

Morfin led police to her body in an arroyo. There were signs she had been beaten and sexually assaulted. He will be sentenced in the coming months.

