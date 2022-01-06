Teen pleads guilty in cousin’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen will spend up to 25 years in prison for murdering his 9-year-old cousin. Jeremiah Morfin pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder.
Story continues below
- Trending: CYFD housing move causes problems among foster teens
- New Mexico: Corrections Dept. to send inmates’ mail out-of-state for drug screening
- Weather: Freezing day for the east, mild elsewhere
- Community: Valencia County Animal Shelter at full capacity, adoption fees reduced
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 5 de Enero 2022
The little girl had come over for a sleepover back in 2019. Shortly after, her family reported her missing.
Morfin led police to her body in an arroyo. There were signs she had been beaten and sexually assaulted. He will be sentenced in the coming months.