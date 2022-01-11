Teen murder suspect’s trial delayed due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of a teen charged with a murder at an Albuquerque park was supposed to start on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but is being delayed due to COVID. Noah Duran is accused of killing Elijah Mirabal at North Domingo Baca Park in 2020.

Police say Mirabal showed up at the park believing he was selling drugs to a girl. He instead was met by Duran and Jaden Sandoval who allegedly robbed and shot him.

Court officials say some of the people needed at trial have to quarantine. A new trial date has not yet been set.

