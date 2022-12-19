ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the teen who was shot and killed Sunday morning. Detectives say there were two shooters at a house party on La Bajada near Pat Hurley Park around 1:00 a.m.
Jada Gonzales, 18, was at the party and was hit. She died at the hospital. Gonzales was a student at Albuquerque Academy and police say advocates are working with the family and school.
APD is asking anyone with video to upload it to an online evidence portal.