Teen killed, another injured in southwest Albuquerque hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hit and run crash that happened in southwest Albuquerque this past weekend resulted in the death of a teenager. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 near the intersection of Rio Bravo Blvd. and Isleta Blvd.

Authorities say an unknown vehicle struck two pedestrians that were walking in the roadway on Rio Bravo Blvd. The vehicle then fled the scene.

BCSO states that one of the pedestrians suffered severe injuries and the other pedestrian, a 16-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigation Unit is now asking the public for any information that would lead to the location of the vehicle involved in the crash and the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at (505)798-7000.