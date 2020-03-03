Teen injured in Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Monday evening.

LCPD reports that just after 9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, officers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a stabbing in the parking lot of the Benavidez Center. Officers found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper right back.

Police say the teen was alert and could speak with first responders before he was taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso. Authorities believe the teen’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

LCPD is trying to determine what happened that led to the teen’s injuries. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0879.