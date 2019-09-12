Teen connected to deadly crash to remain locked up for probation violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who caught a big break in court will remain behind bars for now. Matthew Nieto was sentenced to probation only for his role in the 2017 death of D’Markus Blea.

Nieto was a passenger in a stolen Jeep when it hit Blea’s car at Menaul and Eubank. Nieto successfully argued for leniency, saying he was trying to be a successful member of the community.

However, Nieto was arrested last month after being accused of choking his girlfriend. Thursday, Nieto’s attorney asked the judge to allow Nieto to be released again.

“Mr. Nieto is working at Golden Pride. He has a child, so we were just requesting that he be released pending this hearing,” attorney Rachel Kowarski said.

Judge Michael Martinez denied the request, saying the probation violation occurred too close to his release. He will be back in court on Oct. 10.