ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Malachi Alan Crockett, 18, was arraigned in federal court on three charges of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Crockett, along with 17-year-olds Marc Anthony Griego and Jesus Alvidrez-Luna, is accused of a carjacking spree throughout Albuquerque on March 21. Investigators said the group carjacked multiple cars by gunpoint and shot at a witness.

Investigators said the group eventually stole a red Chevrolet hatchback which Albuquerque Police Department officers began to chase. The driver of the Chevy eventually crashed near Atrisco Dr. and Bridge Blvd. According to investigators, Crockett was wearing a black hoodie and pants and had a black mask when he was arrested. They said he also tried to flee and disposed of a gun. APD said the backplate of the handgun had been modified.

Crockett will be held behind bars until his trial. He faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of carjacking and up to life in prison for the firearm charge.