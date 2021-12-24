Teen charged with vehicular homicide for high-speed crash on west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old with a history of breaking the rules of the road is now charged with causing a deadly crash. In the last two years since he was just 17, Jesus Ramirez Olivas has court records showing an escalating pattern of alleged driving offenses.

In 2019, he was cited for no insurance or registration then last year speeding, along with driving without a license. Then this past July, Ramirez Olivas faced charges of reckless driving and evading an officer after New Mexico State Police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-40.

Court records show those charges were dropped when an officer did not show up to court. Then around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, witnesses say they saw a Camaro going more than 100 mph on I-40 before getting off at Coors and t-boning another car at Glenrio. The woman driving that other car was killed.

Ramirez Olivas, who police say was behind the wheel of the Camaro, was injured and taken to the hospital and is being booked on vehicular homicide charges. Police do not believe he was drunk or on drugs at the time but they do say speed was a key factor in the crash.