Teen charged with murder will head to trial in April

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager charged with murder is set to go to trial in April. Sixteen-year-old Serina Burks is accused in the February 2020 murder of Andres Loera.

Police say Loera was attempting to sell drugs to other suspects in the case when he was shot to death near Indian School and Pennsylvania. Four people have been charged.

In a hearing on Thursday for Burks, it was decided that she would have a bench trial in April which means a judge only and not a jury will decide her fate.

