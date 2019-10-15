Teen charged with murder of 2 Albuquerque teens to remain locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The teenager charged in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens will remain in jail until trial.

Julio Almentero, 15, is accused of killing 15-year-old Collin Romero, and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef in December. Investigators say Snapchat videos showed Almentero beating Romero and Lateef.

However, Tuesday in court, the defense argued there’s no proof Almentero fired the gun that killed the boys. Judge Stan Whitaker sided with prosecutors and ordered Almentero to stay behind bars until trial.