Teen charged with impersonating officer gets one-year probation

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen charged with impersonating a sheriff’s deputy pleaded no contest on Monday and was immediately sentenced. Police arrested Brenden Wysynski in the fall after he pulled a car over pretending to be a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Wysynski pleaded no contest on Monday and Judge Sandra Engel sentenced him to one-year probation. He’s also prohibited from owning any police paraphernalia.

