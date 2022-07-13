ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Adrian Sanchez for the murder of Timothy Wayne Johnson Jr. He died after a shooting at the Circle K at Coors and Gun Club Rd. in June. Sanchez was already in custody pending charges for an unrelated murder case with the Albuquerque Police Department.

They say he will be rebooked under charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and tampering with evidence. 19-year-old Gloria Sanchez was arrested earlier this week and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.