ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens charged for a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque house party last year will remain behind bars until trial.

Jada Gonzalez was killed at a Westside party last December when police say Isaiah Espinosa, Jesse Parra, and Cruz Medina were about to leave the party in Parra’s car, and shots were fired into the home, fatally hitting Gonzales.

During a recorded jail call, Parra told his mother that Medina fired a shot in the air, but Espinosa was the one firing at the house.

Espinosa was arrested last week. The arrest led to an officer-involved shooting after an 18-year-old in the car with Espinosa had a gun. Monday, Judge Joseph Montano ruled Espinosa be held until trial.