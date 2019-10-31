Teen charged in drive-by shooting appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The teen accused of killing a woman in a drive-by shooting was back in court on Thursday asking for a chance to change his plea agreement.

Carlos Alires and several other teens opened fire on a home near Atrisco and Mares in the South Valley in 2016. Aliyah Garcia, 18, was killed while sitting in a car outside.

Deputies say the teens opened fire after a failed robbery of someone inside. Authorities say Carlos Alires’ bullet was the one that killed Garcia.

In September, Judge Daniel Ramczyk sentenced Alires to 10 years in prison after he reached a deal with prosecutors. Court documents indicated Alires wanted something about that deal changed.

Thursday in court, there was a closed-door hearing. When the judge and attorneys came back, they left.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the district attorney’s office to find out what was discussed but have not heard back.