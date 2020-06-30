Teen charged in deadly shooting spree sentenced as a juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager who was involved in a shooting spree around Albuquerque was sentenced on Tuesday, June 30 as a juvenile. Kalani Hodges was 16-years-old when he and three others shot a teen at the Sandia Vista Apartments in August 2018, causing the victim to crash his car and pinning an innocent man between two vehicles.

Then in September, police say another shooting left a man dead near Washington and Lomas. Only a few days after that they allegedly shot and paralyzed a man at the Whole Foods on Carlisle.

Police say drugs and gang rivalry were the apparent motivation. Authorities also say the trio recorded video of their crimes and sent them to people through Facebook.

Hodges pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. On Tuesday, Judge Daniel Ramczyk ruled that conspiracy is not a serious violent offense and ordered Hodges to remain behind bars until he’s 21.

That’s two-and-a-half years from now while he faced 10 years if sentenced as an adult. A 24-year-old who took part in the killings was sentenced to 17 years.

