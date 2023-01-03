ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center.

All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday in court, Ruiz’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to get help at the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center.

The state argued against that motion saying Ruiz was a repeat offender who didn’t comply with court orders. He was released from custody on a different stolen car charge back in September. Then, he picked up this new charge in November.

The judge ultimately granted the defense’s request.