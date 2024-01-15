ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 17-year-old Andres Herrera for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Damion Alday at Sundoro Park in northwest Albuquerque in December 2023. APD said surveillance showed Herrera holding a gun and shooting at Alday who was on the ground before picking something up behind Alday’s vehicle and throwing it inside his own vehicle. Herrera then shot Alday again before leaving the scene with two juveniles.

Detectives found a post on social media where they said Herrera discussed the murder. They said he admitted to shooting first and said he shot Herrera in the head five times. Herrera has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.