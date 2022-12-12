BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday.

Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four others say Crispin threatened them with that knife.

When authorities confronted Crispin, they say they found items stolen from a Walgreens. He’s now charged with aggravated assault, battery, and larceny.