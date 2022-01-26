FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Farmington man is accused of murdering his alleged partner in crime and assaulting police. Police arrested 19-year-old Diondre Badonie on Saturday. They say he killed the man near Butler and Orchard Homes Drive.

Court records do not name the victim but prosecutors say in a pretrial detention motion the two were breaking into vehicles together. Witnesses also told police say the two were arguing before the shooting. After Badonie was taken into custody, police say he got belligerent, spit on one officer, and head-butted another.