Teen arrested in Clovis home shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis teen is behind bars accused of kidnapping and shooting two adults. The Clovis Police Department reports that officers were called out to a home on North Oak Street on Monday around 6:58 a.m. in response to shots fired at a residence.

Police say as officers approached the residence they were forced to take cover behind a wall as shots were being fired at them. As police were setting a perimeter, more gunfire was heard and a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman ran out of the home.

CPD reports the female had been shot by someone inside the home and collapsed on the ground. Clovis Police Department SWAT arrived at the scene and the department’s armored vehicle was able to provide cover to remove the woman from the scene.

The man and woman were taken to Plains Regional Medical Center as both were injured by gunfire. The female was later transferred to a Lubbock, Texas hospital. Police have not identified the victims.

CPD reports that the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male who remained inside the home. After authorities were able to contact him via telephone he was taken into custody around 8:55 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified by police. He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, two counts of aggravated battery, and three counts of assault on a police officer.