ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager has been arrested for the murder of a homeless man a year and a half ago. Albuquerque police say Santiago Silva, 17 years old at the time, shot and killed Matthew Chavez behind a gas station near UNM in July 2021.

While police had identified Santiago as a possible suspect through surveillance video, they got more evidence Tuesday when they were able to interview him. While Silva first denied the shooting, police say inconsistencies in his story prompted him to eventually admit to it.

Silva told them he got into a fight with Chavez when Chavez asked him for drugs. That’s when Silva shot him.