ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –The Roswell Police Department has arrested a teen charged with the murder of two other teens in a park. Roswell Police say 15-year-old Jayvin Montoya was arrested Monday for the shooting that happened earlier this month. The shooting killed 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz.

They say Montoya and a second shooter believed to be 14-year-old Carlos Gallegos are accused of opening fire on their parked car at Cahoon Park. The pair are also accused of robbing the victims.

Police say they found Montoya in a trailer along Highway 70 in Ruidoso. Later in the day, police say Gallegos voluntarily went to the police for questioning. However, those charges against him are pending so he was released. Police are still searching for a person of interest, 16-year-old David Salas.