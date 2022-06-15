ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 16-year-old Angelo Maldonado for the murder of 16-year-old Josue Ruiz. According to APD, on March 4 around 11:20 a.m. in an alley near Fifth Street and Central Ave, police were dispatched to a shots-fired call. When they arrived, they found a Ruiz dead in the alley.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Ruiz had been having issues with Maldonado, who is the brother of Ruiz’s girlfriend. According to APD, the teens were involved in a fight prior to the shooting.

Maldonado was arrested on Wednesday and charged with an open count of murder. He will also be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. This is a developing story.