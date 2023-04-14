ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just weeks after Albuquerque politicians and law enforcement announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy regarding guns in schools, an Albuquerque teen has been charged with bringing two guns and 33 rounds of ammo to a charter school.

Police allege that on Thursday, April 13, 18-year-old Michael Ramirez brought the guns and ammo to La Academia De Esperanza Charter School, near the West Mesa Aquatic Center. A teacher overheard students talking about the guns and alerted Albuquerque Public School (APS) Police, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

“This happened a few weeks after I announced a zero tolerance policy of guns on school property. Ramirez will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a press release.

In a criminal complaint filed by a detective from APS, the detective says Ramirez was trying to sell at least one of the guns to another student. Ramirez allegedly told the APS detective that the guns were not his but were located in the glovebox of a car parked on school grounds. The detective also noted that one of the guns seems to have been reported stolen in the National Crime Information Center database.

The District Attorney’s Office says Ramirez is in custody at the Metro Detention Center. But Ramirez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.