ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square.

Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few weeks later, police say Rowe was with another group who showed up to a party on the west side, tried to steal someone’s shoes, then shot and wounded a man in the face.

Now a new criminal complaint details yet another shooting the very next day. It says Rowe was once again with a group who opened fire on a home near Atrisco and Iliff, where two adults and three children were sleeping inside.

All three cases are awaiting trial.