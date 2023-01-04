ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen and a 27-year-old were arrested after shots fired call early Tuesday morning in Alamogordo. Officers were sent to Greenwood near Florida Avenue where they found two vehicles and a home that had been hit by gunfire.

While investigating, an officer saw an SUV in the area that tried to flee. Police say a gun was thrown out of the passenger window and eventually, the car was stopped north of La Luz.

A 13-year-old girl was charged with aggravated fleeing and conspiracy to shoot at an occupied dwelling. James Romero, 27, of Tularosa was charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting from a motor vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.