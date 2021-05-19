Teen accused of stabbing mother to death to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused of stabbing his mother to death will stay behind bars until trial. The judge said the allegations are so disturbing, the crime itself is enough to keep him behind bars. “Where it’s so brutal and so startling, where detention can be granted based on these allegations, so I don’t find the state has shown the defendant may or may not commit new crimes if released but I don’t believe they need to based on the circumstances,” the judge said.

Police said Michael Gallegos stabbed his mother, Sara Gallegos, at their home near Unser and Paradise last week. Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives arrested and charged Gallegos for the death of his mother May 12. APD said Gallegos may have been on LSD at the time.

When questioned, the teen claimed that he couldn’t remember what happened. Gallegos is facing an open count of murder.