Teen accused of slashing woman’s throat to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of slashing a woman’s neck will remain behind bars until trial. Tuesday, the woman addressed the court. “I’m scared for my life and I wake up with nightmares like every night of him stabbing me to death,” she said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said the 23-year-old woman met the teen on Snapchat and they agreed to meet at Valle Del Bosque Park on Sunset Rd. That’s where investigators say Jovanny Rios cut her throat multiple times with a razor blade, choked her, and stole her phone, purse and gun.

She said a friend of his showed up and the two took off after that. The woman managed to drive herself to the hospital, where she was rushed into surgery. The judge agreed there are no conditions of release that would keep the public safe, and agreed to keep him behind bars.